UPTET Answer Key 2018: Uttar Pradesh Examination Regularity Authority (UPERA) released the set of answer keys for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test on Thursday. The official site of UPTET 2018 is upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

UPTET Answer Key 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA) released the answer keys for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test on their official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in on Thursday. As per the reports, there has been a delay in the release of the answer key by two days. This delay may lead to the extension of the deadline for raising the objections to the answer key

The UPTET examination 2018 was held on November 18. According to the reports, approximately 17 lakh students had appeared for the examination. The exam was conducted in two shifts – First shift examination was conducted to recruit teachers for the class from I to V from 10 in the morning to 12:30 in the afternoon in government primary schools. Meanwhile, the second shift examination was to recruit teachers for classes VI to VIII in government schools between 3 in the afternoon till 5 in the evening.

Here is the procedure to check UPTET Answer Key 2018:

Go to the official website of UPTET 2018 –upbasiceduboard.gov.in

On the home page of the website, there are two links highlighted in blue.

The first link will redirect to the PRI SERIES- A

The second link will redirect to the UPRI SERIES -A

Here is the first direct link to Answer Key 1 – Answer key 1

Here is the first direct link to Answer Key 2- Answer key 2

Since the answer keys are now out, candidates are now given a chance to raise their queries. After taking the questions into consideration, the Board’s expert committee will soon release the final UPTET answer key. Post which results of UPTET 2018 will be published.

Basically, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) conducts the Teacher Eligibility Test once in a year for the selection procedure of Primary and Junior Teachers.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More