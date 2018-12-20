UPTET exam result 2018: The UPTET examination was held on November 18, 2018, and the answer key of the same was released a week later on November 22, 2018. However, out of 17 lakh candidates, only 5,000 candidates were shortlisted for the UPTET second stage exam after the wrong answer key was released. After the declaration of the UPTET result 2018, applicants will get two days to complete the registration process. As per the notification, the last date of registration is December 22, 2018.

UPTET exam result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test revised result will be declared today on December 20, 2018, at the official website of Uttar Pradesh education board @ upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Earlier when the UPTET result was declared a few months ago, a dispute arose over the marking scheme of the questions. After a very long discussion with the board, Allahabad High Court passed the verdict that all the candidates will be given equal marks for the disputed questions. The UPTET examination was held on November 18, 2018, and the answer key of the same was released a week later on November 22, 2018. However, out of 17 lakh candidates, only 5,000 candidates were shortlisted for the UPTET second stage exam after the wrong answer key was released.

After the declaration of the UPTET result 2018, applicants will get two days to complete the registration process. As per the notification, the last date of registration is December 22, 2018. As per media reports, there is a problem with a total of 14 questions and for those 14 questions, revised results will be declared. This year Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPTET) will recruit around 69,000 Primary Assistant Teachers. Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is a state level eligibility test for applicants who want to pursue teaching as their career. The aspirants who qualify the first stage of the examination will be allowed to move forward. Applicants are advised to keep a close check on the website for the same @ upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

