UPTET Notification 2019: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) exam notification may be released on the official website tomorrow on September 16. The exam is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) for the recruitment of primary and upper primary teachers. Candidates can check complete details by visiting the official website @upbasiceduboard.gov.in soon after the notification released online.

Candidates who are willing to apply for UPTET exam are advised to go through the official website to check their eligibility. They are also advised to check complete details before applying so that there is no problem filling the form. If any candidate fills wrong details then the form will not be accepted by the organisation.

If you look at the record of the last three years, the notification for the UPTET exam is issued from September 16 to 20. Online registration will start after the UPTET notification is released or maybe start by the date mention in the notification. Candidates from the Uttar Pradesh who have done B.Ed. or BTC or are going to give final semester exam are eligible for UPTET exams.

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) conducts UPTET exam for teaching in primary and upper primary schools. Candidates who clear the UPTET exam are selected to teach in primary and upper primary schools in a different city.

Talking about the exam, there are 2 exams in the UPTET. The first exam is for those candidates who are willing to teach each from class 1 to 5. And the second exam is for those candidates who want to teach class 5 to 8. More for information candidates can visit UPBEB’s official website @upbasiceduboard.gov.in. And educational qualification details are given below.

Candidates should have any following educational qualification to appear in the exam.

UPTET Notification 2019: Eligibility Criteria for Primary teachers (class I to V)

Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50% marks from recognized university & 2 years Diploma (D.Ed) from N.C.T.E/ Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

Bachelor's degree and 2 years B.T.C., C.T. (Nursery)/ Nursery Teacher Training (NTT)

Bachelor's degree and qualification in Special B.T.C. Training.

Bachelor's degree with 2 years and BCT Urdu special training in Uttar Pradesh.

Bachelor's degree and Diploma in Teaching from Aligarh Muslim University (For Urdu Teacher).

UPTET Notification 2019: Eligibility criteria for Upper Primary teachers (class VI to VIII)

Bachelor’s degree and B.T.C from National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) approved institute.

Bachelor's degree with minimum 50% marks and B.Ed/ B.Ed Special Education from Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

Intermediate (10+2) with minimum 50% marks and 4 year B.A/ B.S.C.Ed/ B.A.Ed from N.C.T.E./ U.G.C recognized institute.

Intermediate (10+2) with minimum 50% marks & 4 year Degree (B.El.Ed) in Primary Education.

Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 45% and B.Ed degree

Official website

