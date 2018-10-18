UPTET Recruitment 2018: The exam date of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test 2018 will be conducted on 18th November 2018 by the Uttar Pradesh Education Board as per the latest notification on the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The application process of the exam date was also postponed from 5th October to 7th October 2018. Earlier, the UPTET Exam was scheduled to be held on 4th November 2018.

UPTET Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Education Board has extended the date of the examination Uttar Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test 2018. The exam has been scheduled to be conducted on 18th November 2018, as per the latest notification on the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Besides that, the application process of the exam date was also postponed from 5th October to 7th October 2018. Earlier, the UPTET Exam was scheduled to be held on 4th November 2018.

This year a total of 22 lakh applications have been received by the Uttar Pradesh Board for the UP TET Exam 2018. The actual vacancy available for the teachers’ post is 68000 seats as compared to the number of applications received. The UPTET recruitment result date has been changed from 20 November 2018 to 10 December 2018. Till the previous week, around 1.50 lakh aspirants had completed fee related process between 7 and 12 noon on Sunday , October 7, 2018.

The admit cards for the UPTET 2018 examination is expected to be released on October 19, 2018. The UPTET answer key is expected to be available on November 5, 2018.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who are willing to apply for UPTET 2018 should have a bachelor’s degree with minimum 50% aggregate marks.

The age limit for UPTET 2018 mentioned on the official website by UP Basic Education Board is between 18- 35 years.

UPTET 2018 – Examination Schedule:

UPTET 2018 Exam will be organized in two sessions on the date of the examination. It is given below:

Forenoon Session – 10:00 am to 12:30 pm – Primary Level

Afternoon Session – 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm – Upper Primary Level

The candidates are required to register on the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in of UP TET 2018 vacancies. Simultaneously, the candidates are also advised to keep constantly a tab on the official website of UP Basic Education Board for further updates.

There is no fixed number of attempts in UPTET. The candidate should be a citizen of India. The candidates who belong to Nepal/ Bhutan /Tibet are also eligible to apply.

