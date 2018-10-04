UPTET 2018: The last date for UPTET 2018 registration is today. However, the website for registration is not working since morning today. The official website of UPTET is https://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/ and candidates who have not yet registered themselves need not panic but contact the authority asap.

The website currently looks like this:

According to the official notification, today is the last day for online registration of the UPTET 2018 exam which is going to be conducted for the teaching aspirants in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The website for registration is not working since morning today i.e. on October 4, 2018. Candidates who have not yet registered themselves need not panic but contact the authority asap.

How to apply for UPTET 2018 online?

Go to the official website of UPTET 2018

Search for the link that reads, “

आवेदन पत्र के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन (पंजीकरण) करें अपना भरा हुआ रजिस्ट्रेशन (पंजीकरण) विवरण प्रिंट करें which means to apply online register here and take a print out of the submitted application form”.

Fill in all the necessary details and pay the application fees online

Take a print out for future reference

