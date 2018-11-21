Utkal University CBCS degree result 2018: The first semester results of CBCS degree of Utakal University has been released by the varsity on its official website. All the students can now check the same by logging into - uuems.in.

Utkal University CBCS degree result 2018: Utkal University has released the provisional result of first-semester CBCS degree regular exam of candidates for the 2018 batch on its official website. All those who have appeared for the examination can check the official website or Utkal University Examination Management System, uuems.in for downloading the results. According to reports, the first semester results of Utkal University’s 2017 admission batch has been declared through the official website yesterday, i.e. on November 20, 2018.

The results of CBCS Bachelor of Arts (B.A), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) have been published by the varsity on the official website. However, candidates should note that this the result sheet will be issued from the office of the varsity soon. Moreover, candidates might find some difficulty in accessing the online results from the website due to some issues. However, candidates should remain patient and wait for the page to response or try again after some time.

How to check the CBCS degree regular exam 2018 results 2018?

Log in to the official website of Utkal University – uuems.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Provisional Result Of +3 First Semester CBCS (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular Exam 2017 (2017 Admission Batch)”

On clicking on this link, candidates will be taken to a different page

A pdf will open

Download the pdf and take a print out if necessary

To go to the homepage of the Utkal University directly and check the results, click on this link: http://uuems.in/

