Uttar Dinajpur District Recruitment 2019: Uttar Dinajpur District has released vacancy notification for 14 Guest Teacher posts. Interested candidates can apply for the job through the official website before September 16.

Candidates who are interested in the post can apply for the post through the official website

www.uttardinajpur.nic.in in a prescribed format on or before the last date September 16, 2019.

Candidates are advised to submit the online application form as soon as possible to avoid any last minute hassle or server down problem.

just have the time of 3 more days to submit their application forms as after the due date, the application form can be downloaded from the below-given link.

Download Application Form PDF

The total number of posts for Uttar Dinajpur District Recruitment 2019:

Guest Teacher (Maths) : 02 Posts

Guest Teacher (English) : 02 Posts

Guest Teacher (Bengali) : 02 Posts

Guest Teacher (Science) : 02 Posts

Guest Teacher (History) : 02 Posts

Guest Teacher (Arabic) : 02 Posts

: 02 Posts Guest Teacher (Geography): 02 Posts

Eligibility criteria to apply for Guest Teacher post:

Educational Qualification

Guest Teacher (Arabic): The candidate should be Honours/Post Graduate in Arabic.

Guest Teacher (English): The candidate should be Honours/Post Graduate with English as an important subject.

Guest Teacher (Science): The candidate should be Honours/Post Graduate with Science as mainstream.

Guest Teacher (Maths): The candidate should be Honours/Post Graduate with Mathematics.

Guest Teacher (Bengali): The candidate should be Honours/Post Graduate with Bengali as important subject.

Guest Teacher (Geography): The candidate should be Honours/Post Graduate with Geography.

Guest Teacher (History): The candidate should be Honours/Post Graduate with History.

The candidates out of the above mentioned criteria will not be considered, so candidates are advised to must read the eligibility criteria carefully before applying for the post.

How to Apply for Uttar Dinajpur District Recruitment 2019:

Eligible candidates can apply for the Guest Teacher post in a prescribed format from the website and make sure that they submit the online applicatino form on or before September 16, 2019.

