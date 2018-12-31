UP assistant teacher exam admit card is all set to release on the official website - upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Candidates who are appearing for the examination can check if the link for downloading the hall tickets for the upcoming teacher recruitment examination has been activated and download the same by following the steps given below.

UP assistant teacher exam admit card: The Uttar Pradesh teacher recruitment examination is all set to be held by the Uttar Pradesh Board soon for which the admit cards or hall tickets are going to be published on the official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in. All those who are appearing in the upcoming examination can check the official website of the Commission and download the admit cards as soon as it releases on it.

Meanwhile, the Board is conducting this recruitment drive to recruit candidates for 69,000 vacant positions under in the teaching department. Candidates can even follow the instructions given below to download the Uttar Pradesh assistant teacher admit card 2018.

How to download the admit cards of UP assistant teacher exam 2018?

Log into the official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “UP assistant teacher exam Admit Cards 2018 download”

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, enter the necessary details and submit

The admit card or hall tickets will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to log into the official website and download the admit cards of Teacher Recruitment 2019 examination: http://atrexam.upsdc.gov.in/

