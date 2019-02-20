UP Assistant Teacher Re-Evaluation Result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the results of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Exam 2018 Re-Evaluation on its official website - upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Candidates can now check the result by following the steps given below.

Candidates need to visit the official website of the Board to check more details regarding the result and next level of the recruitment process. The link to go to the official website of UPBEB is – http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/.

Candidates can check the following steps to download the UP Assistant Teacher Re-Evaluation Result 2018:

1. Log into the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB)

2. Candidates need to search for the re-evaluation result link on the homepage

3. On clicking on it, candidates will be take to the next page

4. Here, enter the roll number as written on the admit card and submit

5. The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer screen

6. Download the same and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

