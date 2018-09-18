The Uttar Pradesh Board examination schedule has been declared by the Deputy Chief minister Dinesh Sharma. A picture of the detailed examination schedule is on the Internet.

The examination schedule of the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 exam 2019 is out. According to the detailed scheduled released by the deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, the exams of both classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 7. However, the Class 10 exams will end on February 28 and the Class 12 exam will end on March 2.

Keeping in view of the Kumbh Mela, this schedule has been prepared. While speaking to a leading daily, Dinesh Sharma said that since Kumbh Mela will be held between January 15 and March 4, 2019, on the banks of the Sangam in Allahabad, the schedule has been made accordingly.

Besides, reducing the exam schedule to 16 days, Dinesh Sharma further added that the introduction of NCERT pattern with one paper for English, one for Hindi, one for Mathematics and one for Science had helped reduce the number of days.

As per reports, the exam timings have also been changed because several candidates are not able to appear for the examination on the mentioned timings. The morning shift will commence from 8 am and end at 11:15 am.

Besides this, the deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma also added that the results of the examination will be declared before April 30.

This time a total of 66, 37,018 students have registered themselves for UP Board annual exam 2018. Out of which, 36, 55,691 have been registered for class 10 and 29,81,327 for class 12.

In 2018, Rajnish Shukla of Fatehpur and Akash Maurya of Barabanki topped Class 12 board exams with 466 marks each (93.2 per cent).

