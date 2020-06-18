Uttar Pradesh Board results for class 10th and 12th will be announced on 27 June at 12:30 pm on their official website- Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UMSP website @uppmsp.edu.in.

The examinations were concluded on March 6 but the results took some time due to the ongoing lockdown, to control the pandemic.

Students will be able to see their board exam results online on the official website by using the respective roll numbers assigned to them in their board admit cards.

According to an official source, more than 30 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board examinations this year while more than 20 lakh students took the 12 board exams. Thus, an estimated number of 55 lakh students will receive their board examination results on 27 June. Pertaining to the Board guidelines, a student needs to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.

Earlier, UPMSP had decided to unanimously promote students of classes 6th, 9th, and 11th without conducting any formal examinations to combat the noxious and contagious coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the country.

The links to the Uttar Pradesh Board results 2020 will be made live once the results are declared.

