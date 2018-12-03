Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2018 Notification: The High Court of Judicature, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh invited candidates to apply for Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2018 (Part-II). Candidates interested can apply an online process by December 14, 2018, to 23.50 hours.

Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2018 Notification: The High Court of Judicature, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh invited candidates to apply for Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2018 (Part-II). All the eligible, interested candidates can apply for the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2018 (Part-II) by an online process through the official website. All the important details are available on its official website, http://www.allahabadhighcourt.in.

The last date to apply for Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2018 (Part-II) is December 14, 2018, till 23.50 hours. The age limit for Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2018 is 35–45 years. All the interested candidates should have at least 7 years of experience to apply for the as many as 59 posts. Age relaxation will be given to SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government rules and guidelines.

The application fees for Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2018 for the General/OBC category is Rs. 1000. For SC/ST/PWD/Women Candidates of Uttar Pradesh, Only the application fees is Rs. 700.

The selection of all the aspirants will be done on the basis of their performance in the prelims, that is the first ground, mains-the second level and the final interview, which will be organised by the selection committee.

For further information in case of any confusion, all the interested, eligible candidates can go on the official website, that is-www.allahabadhighcourt.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More