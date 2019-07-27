The State Council for Vocational Training has released the UP ITI 2019 1st round allotment result. Candidates can now check the result on the official website, scvtup.in.

The State Council for Vocational Training has declared the UP ITI 2019 1st round allotment result. Candidates who participated for the examination can now check the UP ITI allotment result 2019 on the official website of the State Council of Vocational Training, scvtup.in. The allotment list has been released for various Governmental and private colleges in the state.

Candidates will have to enter registration number and date of birth to check the UP ITI first round allotment list 2019. The first round allotment list of UP ITI 2019 will be included all the colleges allotted to the candidates along with their branch code. Candidates will have to report to the allotted institutes and complete the admission process before August 5, 2019. Candidates will need to carry all the required documents for the document verification process to the allotted college. After the admission process based on the first allotment list is completed, the second round of counselling will commence.

Steps to check UP ITI allotment list 2019:

Step 1: candidates will have to visit the official website of UP ITI 2019, scvtup.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will need to click on the first round allotment result link

Step 3: Students will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Candidates will have to enter the registration number and date of birth in the result link and submit

Step 5: After submission, the result will be displayed on the screen of the candidates.

Step 6: Candidates will need to download the result and take a print out for future reference.

