The state minority welfare department of UP has decided to come up with Smart Classes, Sadbhavna Bhawan and ITI courses in a step to empower the children from the minority communities.

In a step to modernize the educational curriculum and increase the literacy level and job oriented opportunities among minorities, the state government of Uttar Pradesh (UP) has come up with the initiative to run smart classes and introduce ITI courses at schools in various blocks of Prayagraj.

In a bid to make education possible for all the sections of the society, the government has taken this step for the benefit of the minorities in the state. The minority department of the UP government will soon start the ITI courses and will run smart classes in schools with the aim of empowering children from the minority community.

Under this initiative, 5 villages in the division will be chosen and schools, ITI and Sadbhavna Bhawan will be built at these places to impart technical education and latest skills to the children from the minority community. The project will be a part of the Prime Ministers’ Janvikas Kalyan Yojna. The state minority welfare department will conduct smart classes at these schools and madrasas. Importance will also be given on technical courses, computer programmes, and job oriented courses.

Before starting this scheme, there will be a survey to be conducted in various blocks, to identify the schools for providing benefits under this initiative. Post the survey, the budget will be prepared for smart classes and ITI courses and after the passing of budget, the scheme will be implemented.

