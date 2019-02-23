Uttar Pradesh PCS result 2016: The final results of the PCS-2016 examination has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on its official website - uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can download the merit list by clicking on the link given here.

UPPSC PCS Result 2016: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final results of the PCS-2016 examination on its official website on February 22, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the recruitment examination can check their respective results from the official website by following the steps to download the same which has been given below. This recruitment drive is being conducted by the Commission for filling up 633 posts.

Moreover, according to reports, a candidate named Jaijeet Kaur Hora of Khushalpuri, Kanpur has been declared to have topped the examination this year while Vinod Kumar Pandey of Pratapgarh district and Navdeep Shukla of Naini in Prayagraj district have secured second and third rank respectively. The merit list of the examination result has also been published on the official website of the Commission and candidates can now download the same by visiting the official website. The direct link to the official website of the UPPSC is: http://uppsc.up.nic.in.

How to download the UPPSC PCS Results 2016?

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) or click on the direct link given above

Step 1: Now, search for the link that reads, “UPPSC PCS Result 2016 download” on the homepage of the website

Step 1: On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a different page

Step 1: A pdf will be displayed on the screen of the computer

Step 1: Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Candidates need to click on this link to download the UPPSC PCS Merit List 2016: http://uppsc.up.nic.in

