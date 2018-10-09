The government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to promote as many as 25,091 serving Constables to the post of Head Constables in the state. This initiative comes straight after Constables of the state police staged a protest on October 5, against the arrest and suspension of Prashant Chaudhary, who is the main accused in the Vivek Tiwari murder case. In a similar move, the Rajasthan government last month announced 6,000 constables would be promoted to the post of Head Constable in the state.

Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh has issued an order for the promotion of over 25,000 constables which will include personnels starting from 1975 to 2004 batches, reports said. Moreover, this will be the biggest mass promotion in the state ever to be initiated by the government so far. Earlier, in 2016, as many as 8,762 personnel serving in the post of Constables were promoted to Head Constables and in 2017, more than 5,000 personnel serving as Constables were promoted to higher posts.

ALSO READ: UGC NET 2018: Correction process begins today @ ntanet.nic.in, check details

However, according to reports, it has been learned that even after the elevation of 25,091 policemen to Head Constable posts, 11,852 posts would still remain vacant in Uttar Pradesh. The police department of UP had considered 29,000 constables for promotion however, names of 4,000 personnel got rejected. Moreover, 60,000 posts will remain vacant in the state police department after the promotion od 25,091 serving constables in the state.

In order to check the list of names for promotion, one needs to log in to the official website of the UP Police or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment And Promotion Board the official website for which is – http://prpb.gov.in/ or https://uppolice.gov.in/.

ALSO READ: RRB Recruitment 2018: RRB releases notification for 2600 trackman posts

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More