Uttar Pradesh police have declared the results for UP Police SI, ASI final 2019. The result for ASI Ministerial, ASI Accounts, and SI Confidential has been announced by The Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Promotion Board. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official UP police website uppbpb.gov.in. The application form to appear for this exam was released in January. UP police declared a total of 609 vacancies for men and 151 vacancies for women candidates.

The results consists of names selected for the post of Sub Inspector (Confidential) Male, Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk) Male and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) Male. This process to get the job includes Physical test, Computer typing test and the marks gained by the candidates in the written test and their categories.

The candidates who will clear the written test will be eligible to go forward. After clearing the written exam candidates will have to appear for the typing test. Recently, UP police have announced the written test result for UP Police SI, ASI 2019.

Steps to download UP Police SI, ASI final 2019 Result:

Step 1: Go on to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police

Step 2: Click on link Result 2019

Step 3: To log in enter your respective credentials

Step 4: The result will appear

Step 5: Download the result

Step 6: Take a print if required

For details regarding the typing test and more information, candidates can check the official website of Uttar Pradesh police uppbpb.gov.in.

