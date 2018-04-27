The UP government has revamped the Provincial Civil Services-2018 exam on the pattern of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). For the first time in the UPPSC examination, there will be minus marking. Out of the total marks, 0.33% will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Allahabad: The UP government has completely restructured the Provincial Civil Services-2018 exam on the pattern of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The decision has comes as a big relief for the aspiring candidates who had to prepare for both PCS and UPSC exams separately. According to the new pattern, there will be negative marking at the prelims stage. Reports say that one-third or 0.33% of the total marks will be get minus for each wrong answer.

Also, the PCS examination is conducted in three stages i.e. Preliminary, Mains and interviews and as per reports in a leading daily, all the three stages have gone through some changes. Moreover, UPPSC Secretary Jagdish said, “For the first time, minus marking will be introduced at the prelims stage. At least 1/3rd of the total marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.” There has been amendments for the main exams as well.

“Presently, there are two optional subjects in the mains but from PCS (mains)-2018, there will be only one optional paper. The total marks will also change accordingly, but the details regarding syllabus will be available only after the release of notification,” said Jagdish. The Commission would also change the pattern of interview. “Till date we were conducting interviews of 200 marks, but from this year it will of 100 marks only. Candidates are advised to prepare for the exams accordingly,” he said, adding that the Commission has made the changes in line with the UPPSC.

