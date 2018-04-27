Allahabad: The UP government has completely restructured the Provincial Civil Services-2018 exam on the pattern of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The decision has comes as a big relief for the aspiring candidates who had to prepare for both PCS and UPSC exams separately. According to the new pattern, there will be negative marking at the prelims stage. Reports say that one-third or 0.33% of the total marks will be get minus for each wrong answer.
Also, the PCS examination is conducted in three stages i.e. Preliminary, Mains and interviews and as per reports in a leading daily, all the three stages have gone through some changes. Moreover, UPPSC Secretary Jagdish said, “For the first time, minus marking will be introduced at the prelims stage. At least 1/3rd of the total marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.” There has been amendments for the main exams as well.
