Uttar Pradesh based Sanskrit University has announced that it will fund scholarships worth Rs 1 crore to the students of Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, the University has claimed that it has a variety of fresh courses assuring placements for the students. As per reports in a leading daily, the executive director of the University, PC Chabra told the media that the Sanskrit university has taken a decision of giving opportunities to the students of the Jammu and Kashmir state to enroll for higher education at its Mathura campus.

This initiative of the varsity will also mark the university’s maiden step of extending admissions to the students of the state. The executive director further said that the university not only provides quality education but it is also ext very attentive towards the holistic development of the students. Talking about the university, General Manager Abhisheik Shukla said this initiative of the university is a part of its efforts to contribute towards equitable growth across different sections of the society.

And thus it has decided to award scholarships to the meritorious students from the state of Jammu and Kashmir belonging from unprivileged background. The General Manager also revealed that the university has a wide range of new courses to for the students at the undergraduate, post graduate as well as doctorate or PhD levels on various fields such as education, medicine, para-medical and humanities, engineering, management, hospitality, agriculture, fashion designing and bio-tech, as per reports in a leading daily.

