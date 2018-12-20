UPJEE 2019: The registration process for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2019 has started on the official website of UP JEE Council. Interested candidates can for the same by logging into - jeecup.nic.in.

According to the notification, interested candidates need to register for the examination before the closure of the application process on the official website. The UPJEE examination will be held on April 28, next year in two different shifts i.e. in the morning and afternoon. The morning shift will commence from 9 am to noon while the afternoon shift will start from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates willing to apply for the examination must note that need to fulfil the eligibility criteria for appearing in the examination.

Age limit: Candidates need to be at least 14 years old as on July 1, 2019, however, there is no upper age limit for application.

Domicile: Candidates need to be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh or either of the parents of the candidate must be an employee in the Central Government and currently posted in Uttar Prades for being eligible for application.

How to apply for UPJEE 2019?

Log into the official website of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online Application Form For Engineering and Technology Diploma- Group”

Candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, register yourself first and then proceed

Login to user portal with the login credentials acquired after registering yourself

Fill in the application form and make application fee payment

Take a print out of the same for future reference

Log in directly to the official website if UPJEE – https://jeecup.nic.in/cms/public/home.aspx

