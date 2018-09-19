UPPSC Lecturer Exam 2017: The Admit Cards for the upcoming recruitment examination for Lecturer posts has been released by the Uttar Public Service Commission on its official website. Candidates who have already applied for the post can download the UPPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2017 from uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Lecturer Exam Admit Card 2017: The Uttar Public Service Commission has finally released the Admit Cards or Hall Tickets for the forthcoming Lecturer recruitment examination on its official website – uppsc.up.nic.in. Those candidates who have applied for the post are advised to download the UPPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2017 before the link for the same gets deactivated.

ALSO READ: KVS Recruitment 2018: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan extends last date for applying to 5193 posts, here are the details

Candidates appearing for the examination can check the following steps to download the Admit Cards for Lecturer Recruitment Exam:

Log on to the official website mentioned above

Under ‘Download segment’, click on ‘Download admit card’

In the provided fields, enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code.

Click on download admit card

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a printout for future reference

ALSO READ: Anna University announces re-evaluation exam result, check it @ coe1.annauniv.edu

ALSO READ: Hurry! UPTET 2018 registration closing soon, check steps to apply @ upbeb.org

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More