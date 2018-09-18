UPPSC Lecturer Exam Admit Card: The UPPSC Lecturer Exam Admit Card 2017 has finally been published by the Uttar Pradesh PSC on its official website. Candidates can download the same by logging into uppsc.up.nic.in.

It has also been reported by media that the commission will be conducting a screening for students who had submitted applications against the Advertisement Number 3/2016-17 and 5/2016-17, on September 23 this year. Meanwhile, to download the UPPSC Lecturer Exam Admit Card 2017, candidates can follow the important instruction given below:

Candidates can check the following steps to download UPPSC Lecture Exam Admit Card 2017:

Log on to the official website of UPPSC – uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, search for the notification link which reads, ‘Click here to download Admit Card for LECTURER GOVT. INTER (M/F) COLLEGE SCREENING EXAM. – 2017 under Advt. No. 3/2016-17 AND 5/2016-17, to be held on 23/09/2018

Click on the link

Now, enter all the necessary details as required

Your UPPSC Lecturer Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the admit card and take a print out for a future reference

To go to the official website of the UPPSC directly and download the Admit Card, click on this link: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/

