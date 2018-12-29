Uttar Pradesh UPPSC APO recruitment 2018: According to a notification released by the UPPSC, there are 17 posts vacant for the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply. The selected candidates will be offered a salary upto Rs 1.51 lakh per month. The applicants are informed to go via the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, to apply online for the post. The last date to apply for the post is January 25, 2019.

The candidates who have been looking forward to works as Assistant Prosecution Officer, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has good news for all of them. According to a notification released by the UPPSC, there are 17 posts vacant for the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply. The selected candidates will be offered a salary upto Rs 1.51 lakh per month. The applicants are informed to go via the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, to apply online for the post. The last date to apply for the post is January 25, 2019.

Coming to other details, the candidate is required to satisfy the age limit which is between 21 years to 40 years. Also, the reserved category candidate will be getting a relaxation as per official notification. A degree in Law from any recognised university is also mandatory to apply for the post.

The general category student will have to pay an application fee of Rs 125 while those who belong top Scheduled caste, Rs 65 is to be paid as the application fee. For the Handicapped candidates, the application fee is Rs 25.

The online application process has already started from December 28, 2018, and will continue till January 25, 2019. The candidates are informed to visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, to apply for the post as soon as possible.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More