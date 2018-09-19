UPTET 2018: The application process for the upcoming UPTET 2018 examination to be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has been opened on its official website. Candidates are advised to log into upbeb.org and apply before October 3, 2018.

UPTET 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is all set to conduct the UPTET 2018 examination for the recruitment of teachers in the government schools in the state for which the application or registration process has already begun on the official website of the Board. Interested candidates can log into the website of UPBEB and apply before the closure of the application process online at upbeb.org.

The candidates interested in applying to UPTET 2018 are also advised to check the eligibility criteria for the same. According to latest reports, the last date for the submission of online application for the same has been scheduled for October 2, 2018. Meanwhile, the recruitment examination for Uttar Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test to be conducted by the Board has been scheduled for October 28, 2018.

Important Dates of UPTET 2018:

The application process starts on September 17, 2018

Last date for submission of application: October 3, 2018

Final date for submission of application fee: October 4, 2018

Last date for application correction: October 5, 2018

UPTET 2018 Admit Card release date: October 17, 2018

UPTET 2018 Examination Date: November 4, 2018

UPTET 2018 results announcement: November 20, 2018

Check the following steps to apply for UPTET 2018?

Log in to the official website of UPBEB – www.upbeb.org Search for the recruitment open link and click on it Candidates will be redirected to a different window Here, details of vacancies will be given for every district separately Click on the link relevant to your choice Go through the PDF thoroughly and keep the important instructions in mind before applying to UPTET 2018 Now, go to the Apply Online option and fill up the application form Pay application fees and submit the form finally Take a print out of the application form for future reference

