UPTET 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has finally declared the revised result of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 on its official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in today, i.e. on December 21, 2019. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET 2018 was conducted by the UPBEB on November 18, 2018 at various centres across the state.

According to the revised results, 20,000 more candidates have cleared the UPTET 2018 examination this year.

How to check the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 revised result?

Candidates need to log into the official website of UPBEB

Search for the link that reads, “UPTET) 2018 revised result download” on the homepage

Click on the link

Candidates will be directed to a PDF

Download the PDF and take a print out of the same for future reference

To log in directly to the official website of UPTET 2018, click on this link: http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/

