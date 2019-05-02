The topper list for class 12 board result has been declared by the board at their official website. This year's toppers are Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora who have scored 499 marks out of 500. Check the list inside.

CBSE class 12 result declared: 12 class board result has been declared via the official website of the Central Board of Secondary education on the official website of the board. The class 12 board 2019 has been topped by Hansika Shukla of Ghaziabad with 98.5% and followed by Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar who has made her parents and school proud with. 83.4 percent of students passed CBSE 12th exams this year.

To declare the class 12th board toppers the board has held a conference to announce this year’s topper. See tweet by ANI here:

In children with special need category, Lavanya Balakrishnan from Gurugram tops with 489 marks in class 12 results. The third rank secured by 18 students out of which 11 are girls has secured 497 marks. The institution wise performance- KV with 98.54% followed by JNV at 96.62%.

Institution wise best performance is kv with 98.54%

A total of 94,299 students secured 90 percent marks in Class 12 examination. The results are available on all websites. Trivandrum 98.2 percentage pass – top performing. Overall pass percentage at 83.4 percentage. Delhi stood third at 91.87 pass percentage.

Girls outshine boys by a whopping 9 percent in CBSE results. Boys at 79.4. Transgender 83.3%. 88.7% of girls cleared the exam successfully.

