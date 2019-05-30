Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will declare the UK Board 10th Result 2019 and UK Board 12th Result 2019 today i.e. May 30. Over 2.76 lakh students who are eagerly waiting for their Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 can now visit the official website of UBSE i.e. uaresults.nic.in.

List of Websites:

Websites that will help in downloading and checking the Uttarakhand Board Class 10th Result 2019 and Uttarakhand Board Class 12th Result 2019:

Steps to check, download UK 12th class Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official result website of Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) i.e. uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads UK High School Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number/ Roll Number/ Admit Card Number.

Step 4: Submit the important details.

Step 5: Your UK Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your UK Board 12th Result 2019 for future reference.

Steps to receive Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 via SMS:

If you are not able to download your UK Result 2019 via mentioned above websites like uaresults.nic.in, examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, uttarakhand.result91.com, uaresults.nic.in, uk.gov.in type UK12ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 to receive Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2019 and while Type UK10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 to receive Uttarakhand Board 10th Result 2019 on mobile phone.

