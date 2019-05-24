Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education or UBSE is likely to declare the Matric and Intermediate exam results by next week. Students can check the steps to download the results given in this article.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2019: The Uttarakhand Board is likely going to declare the UBSE Class 10 Results 2019 or UBSE Class 12 results 2019 on its official website – ubse.uk.gov.in by next week. The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Matric exam for students of 2018-19 session from March 2, 2019 till on March 25, 2019 and the Intermediate examinations from March 1, 2019 till March 26, 2019. The results will also be available on the third party websites such as results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net.

The Class 10th examination started with Hindi paper on March 2, 2019, and ended with Sanskrit paper. while the Class 12th examination began with Hindi and Agriculture Hindi paper on March 1, 2019, and ended with Sociology paper.

How to check the Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2019?

Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education or UBSE

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UBSE Class 10th results 2019″ or UBSE Class 12th Results 2019”

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, enter the details such as roll number and submit online

The Class 10 or Class 12th results will be displayed on the computer screen

Check the result and take a print out of the result sheet if necessary for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Class 10 or Class 12th result from the official website of the Board: http://ubse.uk.gov.in/

