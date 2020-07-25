Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is likely to release the date and time class of Uttarakhand Class 10th and 12th Board Results 2020 on its online portal, ubse.uk.gov.in soon.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will probably reveal the release date and time class of Uttarakhand Class 10th and 12th Board Results 2020 on its online portal, ubse.uk.gov.in soon. Although the date and time are yet to be disclosed, it is widely believed that the results will be announced between 25 and 30 July. They will be uploaded on the aforementioned website of the Board. Students have been anticipating about their result since months now and finally, their suspense will meet an end.

Follow the given steps to view UBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Results 2020:

1. Go to the Board’s official website, ubse.uk.gov.in.

2. Click/tap on UBSE Results 2020 highlighted link on the landing page.

3. Type in the required credentials.

4. The result will appear on the screen. It may also be downloaded or printed for future reference.

The results were supposed to come out in March this year, but when the exams had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the results followed suit. The exams were then held between July 15 and 20, under strict social distancing norms. Some students could not appear for these exams since they were residing in places swarmed by coronavirus cases.

The results of both classes, 10 and 12, had been released together on 30th May. 2.74 lakh students had sat for the exams. The average pass percentage of Class 10 was 76.43% while that of Class 12 had been 80.13%.

Last year, The highest scorer in class 10 was Anita Saklani with 99% marks while Satakshi Tiwari was the topper in Class 12, gaining 98% marks.

