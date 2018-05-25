The results of Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations are going to be released tomorrow, May 26, 2018 on the official website of the Uttarakhand Board. Students can download their results with the help of the steps given below. and students finds any difficulty in logging into the official web portal of the Board, they can access their results through other websites.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to announce the UK Board Class 10 and UK Board Class 12 results for the academic year 2017-18 on its official website tomorrow tentatively at 11:00AM. As per reports, students can avail their results from the official webistes of the Board at www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in. The UK Class 10 Board examination was conducted during the month of March while the UK Board Class 12 examination 2018 was conducted from 5 March to 24 March.

The results will also be uploaded on third party websites such as examresults.net/uttarakhand, uttarakhand.indiaresults.com. In case students face difficulty in accessing their results from the official website due to the heavy traffic on the results announcement day, they can use the other websites mentioned above. Reports say that the a total of 1,32,381 students had appeared for the Class 12 Board examinations this year which declined from last year’s 1,45,914 number of students appearing for the examination.

ALSO READ: MBOSE Results 2018: Class 10 and Class 12 (Arts) results announced, check how to download @ mbose.in

Students can check their ‘UK Board Class 10 results 2018’ or ‘UK Board Class 12 Results 2018’ by following the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of the Uttarakhand Board, i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in On the home page, search for the link that read, ‘UK Board Class 10 results 2018’ or ‘UK Board Class 12 results 2018’ Now click on the desired link Students will be directed to a new page Enter the requisite details such as roll number and click on the submit button Your results will be displayed on the screen

To got to the official link directly, click here: ‘Uttarakhand Board Results 2018’

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2018 answer keys to be released by CBSE @ cbseneet.nic.in today, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App