Uttarakhand Group D Recruitment 2019 has begun from August 17, interested candidates can apply online from the given link in the article. Here are 401 seats available, see how to apply.

Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Recruitment aka UBTER has announced 401 vacancies under Subordinate Family/Civil courts for the year 2019, the notifications further available on ubter.in, the candidate can visit the site for further details. This time 401 vacancies are available for group D, candidates who wish to register can apply online. The online registration has begun from Agust 17, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Uttarakhand Group D recruitment 2019 is only available for the people that are domiciles of Uttarakhand. People apart from Uttrakhand are not eligible for this post.

2. The candidate must have passed class 8 from any state or equivalent board.

3. The candidate must have 18 years old and should not be more than 42 years as per the this year

How to apply:

1. Candidate has to go on ubter.in

2. Click on apply now.

3. Follow the instructions given in the particular column.

4. Enter the details.

5. Pay fees with a debit card or credit card, the candidate can also pay through wallets like Paytm, Google pay, etc.

Application form fees:

1. The application form fees are 600 general and OBC candidates.

2. The candidates belonging to SC, ST, EWS have to pay 400 for the same.

3. Candidates that come under PWD are exempted from fee payment.

The question paper will be MCQ based for 100 marks, the students that are preparing for the exam must go through the following subjects general knowledge, mathematics, Hindi, science, English, and Uttarakhand related knowledge. Candidate must have knowledge of these particular streams.

