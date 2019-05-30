Uttarakhand Board to release Class 12th results soon: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the Class 12 (HSC) results 2019 today, on its official website i.e; @ ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. It has been reported that the board will be releasing the UK Class 12 results 2019 at around 10:30 am. The UK board had conducted the Class 12 examination between March 1 to March 26.

Uttarakhand Board to release Class 12th results @ ubse.uk.gov.in soon: List of websites, steps to check Intermediate results: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the Class 12 (HSC) results 2019 today, on its official website i.e; @ ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. It has been reported that the board will be releasing the UK Class 12 results 2019 at around 10:30 am. The UK board had conducted the Class 12 examination between March 1 to March 26. Over 1 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year. The students who have been eagerly waiting for their results can keep an eye on the UK board’s official website mentioned above. Apart from that, the students can also visit the alternative websites to check their UK board Class 12 results 2019.

Uttarakhand board Class 12 results 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official result website of Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) i.e. uaresults.nic.in.

Click to the link: “UK Intermediate School Result 2019”

Enter your Registration Number/ Roll Number/ Admit Card Number

Submit the important details.

Your UK Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a print out of your UK Board 12th Result 2019 for future reference.

Uttarakhand board Class 12 result 2019: Alternative websites to check

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2019: How to check via SMS:

Type UK12ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 You will soon receive your Uttarakhand Board Class 12th Result 2019

Last year, the total pass percentage of the students was recorded at 68.96 per cent. The result was declared on May 26, last year. The students can collect the hard copy of their Class 12 results 2019 mark sheets from their respective schools soon after the declaration of the UK board Class 12 results 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App