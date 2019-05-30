The Uttarakhand Board of School Education(UBSE) will declare the class 10th, 12th board results on May 30,2019. The Uttarakhand Board had conducted the UBSE Class 10th Board exams form March 2 to March 25, 2019. The class 12 board exams were conducted on March 1 to March 26 2019. Students who appeared in the exam can check their result on the offiial websites uaresults.nic.in , ubse.uk.gov.in . A total number of 2.76 Lakhs appeared in this exam.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education(UBSE) will declare the class 10th, 12th board results on May 30, 2019. The Uttarakhand Board had conducted the UBSE Class 10th Board exams from March 2 to March 25, 2019. The class 12 board exams were conducted from March 1 to March 26 2019. Students who appeared in the exam can check their result on the official websites uaresults.nic.in , ubse.uk.gov.in . A total number of 2.76 Lakhs appeared in this exam.

Here are the list of websites to check 10th and 12th results :

1. examresults.net

2. uk.gov.in

3. indiaresults.com

4. results.gov.in

5. uttarakhand. result91.com

Steps to check, download UK 12th class Result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UBSE

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the links “UBSE Class 10th results 2019” or “UBSE Class 12th Results 2019”

Step 3: Once the link opens, enter your name and roll number

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future references

Students can check UBSE Class 10,12 result 2019 via SMS

Type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263, for class 10th result 2019

For 12th results, Type UK12<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263

In 2018, a total number of 1,49,468 students had appeared in the Class 10th exam, where as many as 1,49,468 students gave UBSE Class 12th exams. The total pass percentage of Class 10th results was 78.97%, while a pass percentage of 74.57% was recorded in the 12th results.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App