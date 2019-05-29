Uttarakhand Class 10th Result 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will announce both UK Class 10th Result 2019 and UK Class 12th result 2019, tomorrow i.e. Thursday, May 30 at 11:00 AM. All the candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to stay calm and keep an eye on the UBSE websites i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand Class 10th Result 2019 @ ubse.uk.gov.in: The much-awaited result of over 2.76 lakhs will get over tomorrow as the Uttarakhand Board of School Education has decided to finally release both UK Class 10th Result 2019 and UK Class 12th Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. May 30, Thursday at 11:00 AM. The UK Board Result for the 2018-2019 batch will be available on both ubse.uk.gov.in as well as uaresults.nic.in websites. Students can download and take a print out of their respective Uttarakhand Result 2019 for future reference by following the mentioned below steps. Also, if login or checking the UK Board Intermediate Result 2019 gets difficult via the website, you can follow the mentioned below instructions to receive it on your mobile phone via SMS mode.

Steps to check, download Uttarakhand Board Class 10th Result 2019 via websites:

Steps 1: Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board of School Education / UBSE i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in.

Note: If unable to access ubse.uk.gov.in, visit

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Uttarakhand Intermediate Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number also known as registration number or admit card number or hall ticket number.

Step 4: Submit your Class 10th UK Board Result 2019.

Step 5: Your Uttarakhand Board 1oth Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same to use it for admission in Class 11th.

Note: Class 12th students will have to follow the same steps to download and take a print of UK Class 12th Result 2019.

To receive your UK Result 2019 Class 10th on mobile phone: Type UK10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 and for UK Result 2019 Class 12th, Type UK12ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

