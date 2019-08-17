Uttarakhand Group D Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for 401 vacancies till September 19 @ubter.in. The application process has started today and the candidates can apply for the posts through the official website.

Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education is recruiting for group D (class IV) posts with 401 vacancies. Candidates who are interested for the posts can apply for the same through official website @ubter.in. Online application has started today. The last date for the application process is Septemeber 19. The examination for the posts will be conducted on October 13.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @ubter.in

2. Click on the job link

3. Fill up all the required details

4. Pay the fees

5. Download the form

6. Take the printout for the future reference

The candidates need to visit the official website and click on the job link and fill up all the fields and pay the fees. The application fee for the candidates belonging to general categories is Rs 600. For SC, ST, EWS candidates. they have to pay Rs 400. However, PWD candidates are exempted from fee payment. The candidates need to upload the photo and other details including signatures, and certificates for the information.

The examination will be conducted on October 13 and will be consisted of 100 marks. The test will include the questions on general knowledge, English, Hindi, science, mathematics, and Uttarakhand related knowledge.

The exam will be of 2 hours and all questions will be of a middle level. Marking scheme will be +1, 0 (one mark for the correct answer, no negative marking for incorrect answer).

The district wise vacancy including 33 for Almora, 13 for Bageshwar, 23 for Chamoli, Champawat 10, Dehradun 73, Haridwar 69, Nainital 31, Pauri 25, Pithoragarh 22, Rudraprayag 29, Tehri Garhwal 26, Udham Singh Nagar 24, Uttarkashi 13. Family court vacancies are 8 in Dehradun, 1 in Nainital, and 1 in Udham Singh Nagar.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App