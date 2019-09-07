Uttarakhand Public Service Commission 2019: The answer keys for the civil judge recruitment examinations have been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission on the official website, ukpsc.gov.in. Candidates who are interested can download the answer keys through the official website.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission 2019: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the answer keys for the civil judge recruitment examinations on the official website, ukpsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can download the answer keys through the official website. Recruitment examination was conducted on September 1, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 30 posts’ vacancies are on offer.

UKPSC civil judge answer key 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website- ukpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the lin which says, download the answer key

Step 3: A PDF file with an answer key will be displayed

Step 4: Download the answer key, take a print out for future use.

Candidates can raise their objections, within a week. Post the verification process, the commission will release the final answer key, followed by the results.

About UPSC

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission was constituted under the provisions of Article 315 of the Constitution of India by the governor of Uttarakhand. The commission came into existence on May 15, 2001. Presently, the Commission has the Chairman and the six members.

The working of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission is regulated by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Procedure and Conduct of Business Rule 2013.

Functions of UPSC

Recruitment of the candidates will be finalised

On the basis of Interview only. On the basis of screening test & Interview. On the basis of Examination only. On the basis of Examination & Interview. On the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination & Interview. Promotions. Departmental. Departmental Disciplinary Actions. Service Rules. Advice to the Uttarakhand Government.

Since the establishment of the Commission till March 31, 2013. A total of 14,737 candidates have been recommended for appointment by the Commission. Out of which 636 PCS officers, 173 civil judge(J.D), 212 lecturers of govt. degree colleges, 3,246 lectures of govt. Intermediate Colleges, 743 Allopathic Medical Officers, 1266 J.E., 160 A.E., 54Dental Surgeons, 73 Homeopathic Medical Officers, Principal/Superintendent and 95 lecturers Govt. Polytechnic are included.

