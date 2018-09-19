UKPSC Recruitment 2018: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released a notification for the recruitment of Lecturers in various subjects. Last date for application submission on the official website ukpsc.gov.in is September 25, 2018.

UKPSC Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) for the posts of Lecturer in various subjects. According to reports, the Commission has released a notification regarding the employment notification on its official website. Candidates who are interested to apply for the vacant positions can check the website and apply at ukpsc.gov.in.

It has also been learnt that the total number of vacancies in under the UKPSC is 917. Candidates should note that the last date for submission of their filled up application form has been scheduled for September 25, 2018. Applicants must be a PG Degree holder in the concerned discipline from a recognised university for being eligible to apply for the posts.

Moreover, those who have a BEd degree are encouraged to apply for UKPSC recruitment. Candidates should also note that they should be within the age of 42 years as on July 1, 2018, to apply for the vacant positions. Selection of the best candidates will be done on basis of their performance in screening test and interview.

Steps to check the official notification online:

Log in to the official website of UKPSC – ukpsc.gov.in Search for the recruitment notification link on the homepage Click on it A PDF will be displayed on the screen of your computer Read the details in the notification online and start applying on the prescribed format

