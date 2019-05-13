UBSE UK Class 10th Result 2019 date and time: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education is likely to release the UBSE 10th Result for 2018-2019 batch on May 31, this year. All the students who appeared for the UBSE Board exams 2019 are advised to keep checking the official website of UK Education Board i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in.

UBSE UK Class 10th Result 2019 date and time @ ubse.uk.gov.in: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will be declaring the UBSE 10th Result 2019 on May 31, this year. All the students who appeared for the UK Board exams are advised to keep an eye on the official website of UBSE i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in. The UK Board this year has decided to announce both UBSE UK Class 10th Result 2019 and UBSE UK Class 12th Result 2019 on the official website on the last day of May 2019.

Important date to note:

UBSE UK Class 10th Result 2019: May 31, 2019

List of websites to check UBSE UK Class 10th Result 2019:

Steps to check Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10th Result 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board of School Education i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads UK Board 10th Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, admit card number or hall ticket number and name.

Step 4: Submit your credentials.

Step 5: Your UK Board Class 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your UK Secondary Board Result 2019 for future reference.

Note: Each and every candidate who appeared for the Uttarakhand examination that was conducted by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education in March 2019, are advised to keep their admit card number or hall ticket number along with school centre number ready in order to check the UK Result 2019 once they are declared on the official website of UBSE i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in.

The UK Result 2019 will be announced by he UBSE chairman Rakesh Kumar Kunwar at the UBSE headquarters based in Ramnagar Nainital on May 31, 2019. Soon after the declaration of pass percentage, toppers and a total number of students who cleared or failed the UK Board examination, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education will release the UK 10th Result 2019 on the official website.

Note: Uttarakhand Board will announce both UBSE Class 10th Result 2019 and UBSE Class 12th Result 2019 on the same date on the official website of UK Board on the mentioned above website.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App