Uttarakhand UTET result 2018: The Uttrakhand Board of Secondary Education Teacher Eligibility Test result is out @ ubse.uk.gov.in. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check Uttarakhand UTET result 2018. The UBSE UTET examination 2018 paper I and paper II were conducted to fill vacant teachers posts for class 1 to 5 and class 6 to 8 respectively.

Uttarakhand UTET result 2018: The Uttrakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has declared the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) results. The UBSE had conducted the examination to recruit the state-level teachers. The UBSE has published the result of its official website @ ubse.uk.gov.in. The Uttrakhand Board of Secondary Education had conducted the UTET recruitment 2019 exam in December last year across 29 centres in the state.

Along with the UBSE UTET recruitment 2019 results, the Uttrakhand Board of Secondary Education has also shared the minimum qualifying marks cut-off list @ ubse.uk.gov.in. The Uttrakhand Board of Secondary Education has set 60% minimum criteria for the unreserved category applicants. The candidates of the SC/ST category will get the benefits as cut-off criteria is 40%. While ex-servicemen would qualify on 50% marks, according to the official release.

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the result for Uttrakhand Board of Secondary Education Teacher Eligibility Test recruitment 2019 from ubse.uk.gov.in.

Visit the official website of Uttrakhand Board of Secondary Education @ ubse.uk.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the candidate’s login details. Download the PDF result file. Check your name and result for the UBSE

UTET 2019

According to the reports, the UBSE UTET result for paper I and paper II were conducted to fill the vacant posts of teachers for class 1 to 5 and class 6 to 8 respectively. TET is the eligibility level exam for securing a job as a government school teacher.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More