Vadodara Municipal Corporation Apprentice Posts: Vadodara Municipal Corporation today announced 124 vacancies for the Apprentice post. candidates who looking for a job in Vadodara’s Municipal Corporation can apply for the post by filling the online application form which will only be available on the official website of Vadodara Municipal Corporation or click on the link vmc.gov.in to visit directly. Candidates must know that August 26, 2019, is the last to apply for the Apprentice post and after August 26, 2019, the application form won’t be available, so candidates are advised to fill the form as soon as possible.
Total Posts: 124 Posts
1) Fitter- 02 Posts
2) Mechanic motor vehicle- 02 Posts
3) Plumber- 23 Posts
4) Mechanic Diesel- 01 Posts
5) Pump Mechanic- 01 Posts
6) Electrician-10 Posts
7) Wireman- 10 Posts
8) Book Binder- 02 Posts
9) PASA- 51 Posts
10) Draftsman (Civil)- 03 Posts
11) Pipefitter- 05 Posts
12) Refri.& Air Mech.- 03 Posts
13) M.E.M.M.- 03 Posts
14) Hort. Asst.- 08 Posts
Important Date:
Last date to apply: 26 Aug 2019
Pay Scale:
For 2 years ITI Pass- 8467 Rs.
For 1 year ITI Pass- 7526 Rs.
Follow the steps to apply for Vodra Muncisap post :
Step 1: Click on the link vmc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Recruitment tab on the top of the homepage
Step 3: A new webpage will appear
Step 4: Click on the link under Current Vacancy, Apprentice Advt. PRO No: 319/2019-20
Step 5: A PDF will appear consists of total jobs and how to apply for the job
Step 6: Candidates must fill the form by entering his credentials like date of birth, education, a passport size photograph, address proof and ID proof
Step 7: Candidates must also download the form or take a hard copy of it for future reference