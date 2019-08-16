Vadodara Municipal Corporation Apprentice posts: Candidates who are looking for a job in Vadodara Municipal Corporation, for those VMC has announced 124 vacancies under Apprentice posts. Candidates can apply for the post through online form filling process @vmc.gov.in

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Apprentice Posts: Vadodara Municipal Corporation today announced 124 vacancies for the Apprentice post. candidates who looking for a job in Vadodara's Municipal Corporation can apply for the post by filling the online application form which will only be available on the official website of Vadodara Municipal Corporation or click on the link vmc.gov.in to visit directly. Candidates must know that August 26, 2019, is the last to apply for the Apprentice post and after August 26, 2019, the application form won't be available, so candidates are advised to fill the form as soon as possible.

Total Posts: 124 Posts

1) Fitter- 02 Posts

2) Mechanic motor vehicle- 02 Posts

3) Plumber- 23 Posts

4) Mechanic Diesel- 01 Posts

5) Pump Mechanic- 01 Posts

6) Electrician-10 Posts

7) Wireman- 10 Posts

8) Book Binder- 02 Posts

9) PASA- 51 Posts

10) Draftsman (Civil)- 03 Posts

11) Pipefitter- 05 Posts

12) Refri.& Air Mech.- 03 Posts

13) M.E.M.M.- 03 Posts

14) Hort. Asst.- 08 Posts

Important Date:

Last date to apply: 26 Aug 2019

Pay Scale:

For 2 years ITI Pass- 8467 Rs.

For 1 year ITI Pass- 7526 Rs.

Follow the steps to apply for Vodra Muncisap post :

Step 1: Click on the link vmc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment tab on the top of the homepage

Step 3: A new webpage will appear

Step 4: Click on the link under Current Vacancy, Apprentice Advt. PRO No: 319/2019-20

Step 5: A PDF will appear consists of total jobs and how to apply for the job

Step 6: Candidates must fill the form by entering his credentials like date of birth, education, a passport size photograph, address proof and ID proof

Step 7: Candidates must also download the form or take a hard copy of it for future reference

