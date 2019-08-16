Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2019: Vadodra Municipal Corporation has begun its recruitment process for the year 2019, the application form has released, check details given below.

Vadodra Municipal Corporation 2019 recruitment process has started, candidates can go through the details before filling up the form. There are 124 seats for the post of Apprentice. The application form is now available online have a look and fill-up the form. The last date for filling up the form for Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2019 is August 26, 2019. Here are some important details that candidates must go through.

1. There are the total number of 124 posts available under this application that includes PASA carrying 51 Posts, Book Binder carries 02 posts, followed by wireman having 10 posts, Plumber that has 23 posts, Electrical 10 posts, Draftsman having 3 posts, Refri.& Air Mech 3 post, Pump Mechanic carrying 1 post.

2. These posts carry eligibility criteria that include, Wireman, needs to 8th pass, draftsman candidate should pass class 10, and the further candidate can check on the official website.

3. Payscale varies as per the year you are going to work, it will be 8467 for 2 years and 7526 for 1 year.

4. The candidates can fill-up the form in a given format, the form can be submitted in offline mode. It has to be submitted at the General Administration Department, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Vadodara, Gujarat. Required documents must be attached with the form and it should be submitted on or before August 26, 2019.

