VBSPU PUCAT Admit Card 2019 at vbspu.ac.in: The admit cards of Purvanchal University Combined Admission Test (PUCAT) 2019 has been released on the official website - vbspu.ac.in.

VBSPU PUCAT Admit Card 2019 at vbspu.ac.in: The Purvanchal University Combined Admission Test (PUCAT) 2019 admit cards is all set to be released on June 10, 2019. All the candidates who have submitted their applications for the examination can download their respective admit cards from the official website – vbspu.ac.in. The VBSPU PUCAT admit card 2019 will be available only on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps to download the same in this article given below.

The entrance examination will be conducted by the authority between June 11 to June 12 at the university. The examination is being conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), M.Sc, MCA programmes at the university which will be held on June 11, and on June 12, 2019.

How to download the Purvanchal University Combined Admission Test (PUCAT) 2019 admit cards?

Visit the official website of VBSPU PUCAT as mentioned above – vbspu.ac.in

On the homepage, candidates can click on the link that reads, “VBSPU PUCAT admit card 2019 download”

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to the new window

Here, login to the account with the necessary credentials

Now, click on the admit card link

Here, enter the roll number and submit online

Now, the

VBSPU PUCAT admit card 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Take a print out of the Admit Card for reference in future

Here’s the direct link to download the VBSPU PUCAT admit card 2019

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App