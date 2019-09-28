VHSE Kerala 1st Year Improvement Results 2019: Directorate of Vocational Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the improvement exam results on its official website - http://keralaresults.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same given in this article.

VHSE Kerala 1st Year Improvement Results 2019: The Directorate of Vocational Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the results of Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Education or KVHSE 1st Year Improvement Exam 2019 on the official website today, September 28, 2019, according to reports.

According to reports, the results are now available on the official website and candidates who have appeared in the improvement examination conducted by the DVHSE can check their results by following the instructions to download the same given below.

How to check the VHSE Kerala 1st Year Improvement Results 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website of Directorate of Vocational Higher Secondary Education – http://www.vhse.kerala.gov.in/vhse/index.php

On the homepage, under the curriculum option, click on the Results link shown

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, click on the link that reads, “VHSE FIRST YEAR IMPROVEMENT EXAM RESULTS – JULY 2019”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to the result page

Here, enter the roll number and click on Submit button

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out

of the same for future reference if necessary

Meanwhile, the Board had earlier released the results of first-year VHSE Exam through the official website on May 28, 2019. The Board has also published the results school wise on the official website.

Here’s the direct link to check and download the result: http://keralaresults.nic.in/vhsefyimp19yfs/vhsefy_imprv.htm

