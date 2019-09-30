Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Education first-year improvement exam results have been announced on September 27, 2019. candidates can now check the results on the official website of the Directorate of Vocational Higher Secondary Education, keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Education first-year improvement exam results have been announced online. Candidates who have participated in the first year improvement vocational examination can now visit the official website to check the result on the official website of the Directorate of Vocational Higher Secondary Education, Kerala to check the results. The improvement results are available on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

To check the VHSE first year improvement exam results, candidates will have to enter the provided the roll number. The improvement marks will be containing the marks secured y the students in the subjects they ave participated in the improvement examination. VHSE Kerala board hs declared the improvement results school wise also. To know the improvement results students will need to enter the school code on the official website.

Steps to check the VHSE Kerala first year improvement result 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website of the Directorate of Vocational Higher Secondary Education, keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the results link

Step 3: Candidates will need to click on the VHSE result link

Step 4: Candidates will have to enter the roll number

Step 5: VHSE first year improvement exam results will be displayed on the screen of the students.

Step 6: Candidates will have to download the result and take a print out for the future reference.

The VHSE first year improvement result will be containing details like name and roll number of the candidates, subjects participated for and mark secured by the student. The board has declared the first year VHSE results on May 28, this year.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App