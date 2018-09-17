Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018: Applications for the post of Probationary Assistant Managers have been invited on the official website vijayabank.com. candidates interested to apply for the same can submit their filled up application forms through the official website.

Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018: The Vijaya Bank has invited applications for 330 vacancies through a recruitment notification released on the official website. According to the notification, the last date for submission of filled up applications for the post of Probationary Assistant Manager has been scheduled for September 27, 2018. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification f=before applying to the posts.

Moreover, the candidates should note that they will be eligible for applying to the position only if they are in between the age of 21 and 30 years as on September 27, 2018. Candidates must also keep in mind that the registration process will be complete only when the application fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for fee payment, which has been scheduled on the same date as the last date for application submission.

ALSO READ: IBPS Clerk 2018 recruitment notification released @ ibps.in, check eligibility criteria, how to apply

Education Qualification:

Applicants must be a graduate degree holder in any discipline with minimum 60% marks from a recognised university/ or MBA/PGDBM/PGDM/PGBM/PGDBA – (with specialization in Finance) – through full time course from a reputed institution (two/three year programme) / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science /Economics/Law or Chartered Accountant or ICWA or Company Secretary.

ALSO READ: KVS Recruitment 2018: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan extends last date for applying to 5193 posts, here are the details

How to apply for Probationary Assistant Manager online?

Visit the official website of Vijaya Bank – www.vijayabank.com Search for the Recruitment/careers option on the homepage Click on the link Now, candidates will be directed to a different page Here, click on the notification link and go through it carefully After reading the details on the notification, click on the Apply Now option Fill in all the details and submit the application form

To go to the official website of Vijaya Bank and read the notification for the post directly, click on this link: https://www.vijayabank.com/#parentVerticalTab5|ChildVerticalTab_11

ALSO READ: Railway Recruitment 2018: 21 vacant posts at North Eastern Railway, check details to apply @ ner.indianrailways.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More