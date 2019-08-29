VPT Recruitment 2019: Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) has released a notice inviting candidates for the Software Engineer post and the walk-in-interview for the same will be conducted on August 31. Applicants who wish to appear in the walk-in-interview can report at the venue at 10:30 AM.

Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) has invited applications for the post of Software Personnel/Software Engineer to work for a period of 6 months on the maintenance of VPT Legacy application software. Interested candidates for the post can appear for the walk-in-interview on August 31 and can get all the further updates related to the walk-in-interview on the official website www.vizagport.com.

To apply for the post, the candidate must have any of these academic qualifications- B.E/B.Tech/CSC/IT/MS-IT/MCA/M.Sc Computer science and a minimum of 5-year experience is required in:

1) Oracle 10g (SQL, PLSQL, Scripting on stored procedures)

2) VB.6.0, ASP.DOT.NET, ASP Server Pages

3) .(DOT).NET Frame Work

4) FOX.PRO (Programming)

5) Crystal Reports 7.0 (Design, coding)

Also, the candidate must have the knowledge on Application Modules such as Personal Management, Financial Management, and Material Management and the candidate’s age should be less than 38 years (can be relaxed in case of deserving candidates). There are only 3 posts vacant for software engineer and the consolidated remuneration will be Rs 20,000 per month.

In the notice released by General Administration Department, Visakhapatnam Port Trust, they have clearly mentioned that candidates must bring the hardcopy of their CV (Curriculum Vitae) with two passport size photographs, original certificates, and experience proof with two sets of photocopies. The candidates who turn-up to the walk-in-interview without original certificates and supporting documents will not be allowed to appear in the interview.

The candidates are required to report at 10:30 AM on August 31 at the venue for walk-in-interview- 1st floor, Administration Office Building, Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Visakhapatnam- 530 035. In case of any query, applicants may call on (0891) 2873133/2873200.

Visakhapatnam Port is one of the major ports in India and the only leading port of Andhra Pradesh. After Jawaharlal Nehru Port, it is the second-largest port in India with the volume of cargo handled. Located on the east coast of India between the Chennai and Kolkata Ports.

