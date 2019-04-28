Vistara Cabin Crew recruitment 2019: The candidates applying in the Vistara airlines for the post of cabin crew will appear for walk-in-interview between April 29 to 30, 2019 in Mumbai. The interested candidates can appear for the same at the venue.

Vistara recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Name of the post: Cabin Crew

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: With a minimum of 2 years of experience working as a crew in domestic or international airline, they can apply for the post.

Age Limit:

The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and it should not be above than 32 years of age.

Cabin crew posts:

It should be a minimum experience of 2 years as a crew with any domestic or international airline.

Valid SEP License

The minimum age is 20 years.

Cabin Crew In-charge

The minimum experience is 4 years as crew with any domestic or international airline

Valid SEP license

One should have completed a total of 3500 hrs. of flying (proof of hours required) with a minimum of one year as CCIC

Minimum age: 24 years

Vistara recruitment 2019: Interview schedule:

The candidates are requested to appear for the interview at Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, Andheri (E) on April 29 and 30, 2019. The interview will begin at 9 am and end at 6 pm.

