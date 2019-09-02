Visva Bharati University VBU Recruitment 2019: Visva Bharati University (VBU), West Bengal has invited candidates for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, and other for which the last date is October 20, 2019. Apply before that through the official website.

Interested candidates are advised to submit their application forms for any of the posts they are applying before the last date. For application forms, candidates can visit the official website www.visvabharati.ac.in.

Details of the 133 vacancies for Visva Bharati University (VBU) Recruitment 2019;

Professor of Indo Tibetan Studies- 1 Post

Rabindra Professor, Bengali- 1 Post

Professor of Chinese- 2 Post

Professor of Japanese- 1 Post

Professor of German- 1 Post

Professor of Italian- 1 Post

Professor of English- 1 Post

Professor of Botany- 2 Post

Professor of Chemistry- 1 Post

Professor of Zoology- 1 Post

Professor of BioTechnology- 2 Post

Professor of Plant Protection- 1 Post

Professor of Comparative Religion- 1 Post

Professor of Philosophy- 1 Post

Professor of Ancient Indian History Culture & Archeology- 2 Post

Professor of History- 1 Post

Professor of Social & Cultural Anthropology- 1 Post

Professor of Journalism & Mass Communication- 1 Post

Professor- 1 Post

Associate Professor of History- 1 Post

Associate Professor of Geography- 2 Posts

Associate Professor of Philosophy- 2 Post

Associate Professor of Economics- 2 Posts

Associate Professor of AIHC & A- 1 Post

Associate Professor of Anthropology- 1 Post

Associate Professor of Japanese- 1 Post

Associate Professor of Chinese- 3 Post

Associate Professor of Indo Tibetan Studies- 1 Post

Associate Professor of Comparative Literature- 1 Post

Associate Professor of Urdu- 1 Post

Associate Professor of French- 1 Post

Associate Professor of Russian- 1 Post

Associate Professor of Hindi

Professor of Education- 1 Post

Professor of Yogic Art and Science- 1 Post

Professor of Sitar- 1 Post

Professor of Painting- 1 Post

Professor of Design- 1 Post

Visva Bharati University (VBU) Recruitment 2019 Application Form

Eligibility criteria to apply for Assistant Professor and others

Educational Qualification

Professor– Candidate applying for the post of Professor should be 1. a distinguished scholar with a Ph.D. degree in the concerned / relevant / allied field, and published good quality work, regularly engaged in research with proof of published work, at least 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 according to the criteria given in Appendix II, Table2.

2. At least ten years of experience in teaching in university/college as Associate Professor/Assistant Professor/Professor, and/or research experience of the same level at the University / National level institutions with proof of having successfully trained the doctoral candidate.

How to apply for Visva Bharati University (VBU) Recruitment 2019?

Eligible candidates can send their application form attached with the certificates and other required documents to the address- Assistant Registrar (Recruitment), Visva-Bharati, Santiniketan, District Birbhum-731235, West Bengal on or before the last date, October 20.

