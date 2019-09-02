Visva Bharati University (VBU), West Bengal has released a notification for inviting applications for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor and Other. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can apply in the prescribed format on or before the last date i.e. October 20, 2019.
Interested candidates are advised to submit their application forms for any of the posts they are applying before the last date. For application forms, candidates can visit the official website www.visvabharati.ac.in.
Details of the 133 vacancies for Visva Bharati University (VBU) Recruitment 2019;
- Professor of Indo Tibetan Studies- 1 Post
- Rabindra Professor, Bengali- 1 Post
- Professor of Chinese- 2 Post
- Professor of Japanese- 1 Post
- Professor of German- 1 Post
- Professor of Italian- 1 Post
- Professor of English- 1 Post
- Professor of Botany- 2 Post
- Professor of Chemistry- 1 Post
- Professor of Zoology- 1 Post
- Professor of BioTechnology- 2 Post
- Professor of Plant Protection- 1 Post
- Professor of Comparative Religion- 1 Post
- Professor of Philosophy- 1 Post
- Professor of Ancient Indian History Culture & Archeology- 2 Post
- Professor of History- 1 Post
- Professor of Social & Cultural Anthropology- 1 Post
- Professor of Journalism & Mass Communication- 1 Post
- Professor- 1 Post
- Associate Professor of History- 1 Post
- Associate Professor of Geography- 2 Posts
- Associate Professor of Philosophy- 2 Post
- Associate Professor of Economics- 2 Posts
- Associate Professor of AIHC & A- 1 Post
- Associate Professor of Anthropology- 1 Post
- Associate Professor of Japanese- 1 Post
- Associate Professor of Chinese- 3 Post
- Associate Professor of Indo Tibetan Studies- 1 Post
- Associate Professor of Comparative Literature- 1 Post
- Associate Professor of Urdu- 1 Post
- Associate Professor of French- 1 Post
- Associate Professor of Russian- 1 Post
- Associate Professor of Hindi
- Professor of Education- 1 Post
- Professor of Yogic Art and Science- 1 Post
- Professor of Sitar- 1 Post
- Professor of Painting- 1 Post
- Professor of Design- 1 Post
Eligibility criteria to apply for Assistant Professor and others
Educational Qualification
Professor– Candidate applying for the post of Professor should be 1. a distinguished scholar with a Ph.D. degree in the concerned / relevant / allied field, and published good quality work, regularly engaged in research with proof of published work, at least 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 according to the criteria given in Appendix II, Table2.
2. At least ten years of experience in teaching in university/college as Associate Professor/Assistant Professor/Professor, and/or research experience of the same level at the University / National level institutions with proof of having successfully trained the doctoral candidate.
How to apply for Visva Bharati University (VBU) Recruitment 2019?
Eligible candidates can send their application form attached with the certificates and other required documents to the address- Assistant Registrar (Recruitment), Visva-Bharati, Santiniketan, District Birbhum-731235, West Bengal on or before the last date, October 20.