Institute Vellore of Technology (VIT) has announce the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2018 results on its official website today. Candidates can go to the official website to check their results online at vit.ac.in. Counselling to commence on May 9, 2018. Admit cards is mandatory for candidates to sit for the counselling.

VITEEE result 2018: The Institute Vellore of Technology (VIT) has released the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2018 results today on its official website, vit.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can log on to the official website of VIT and download their results online. The result link is available on the website now. The candidates should enter their requisite details to avail their result. Earlier the results were speculated to be released on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

VIT has also released the counseling dates for the first phase of admission of students qualifying the examination 20,000th rank on its official website. Also, the counselling session will be organized for the candidates securing rank 1-8000 on May 9, 2018, while on May 10, 2018 those who secure between 8001 to 14000 ranks will have to appear. For those who hold 14001 – 20000 ranks have to appear on May 11. Moreover, candidates appearing for VITEEE-2018 Counselling should not for get to take their admit cards as it is mandatory to attend the counselling.

Log on to the official website of VIT i.e. vit.ac.in

On the homepage under ‘Bulletin Board’, click on the link which read ‘VITEEE 2018- Results’ Click on the link for result Students will be directed to next page, search for “VITEEE Results New” Under VITEEE Results click on the “Results” button The screen will be dragged downwards automatically Now under “Click Here for VITEEE RESULTS” click on “Server 2 New” option Enter the required details in the provided fields Now click on the submit button Your result will be displayed onscreen Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The VITEEE-2018 exams was held from April 4, 2018 to April 15, 2018 the VITEEE entrance exam is conducted for the students seeking admission to the BTech programmes offered at Vellore Institute of Technology. Students were earlier advised to book the Train / Flight tickets in advance to participate in the VITEEE Counselling in the various campuses for the counselling.

