VITEEE 2019: The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE 2019) has opened the online application process for the academic year 2019 from yesterday, i.e. on October 30, 2018, through its official website – vit.ac.in. All the candidates who are willing to appear in the entrance examination can log into the official website of the Institute and apply for the VITEEE 2019. According to reports, the candidates can apply either through the online portal of the Institute or alternatively, they can even opt for the offline application. Reports say that the VITEEE examination is going to be conducted by the Institute during the second or third week of April 2019.

It has also been learned that the application forms have been made available from October 28, 2018. Moreover, candidates applying for the VITEEE 2019 must note that they must fulfil the following eligibility criteria for appearing in the examination:

The date of birth of candidates applying for the VITEEE must fall on or after July 1, 1997

Candidates must have passed their intermediate exam with an aggregate score of 60% having the subjects physics, chemistry, mathematics/biology

However, candidates belonging to the SC, ST and North East must have an average of 50% in PCB or PCM

How to apply for VITEEE 2019?

Candidates need to log in to the official website of VIT – vit.ac.in or collect the manual application form from the office

Now, Search for the Online Application form option and click on it

Fill in all the details in the application form and make fee payment

Save the form and submit

Take a print out of the same for future reference

Offline applications need to be submitted at the administrative office of VIT

To log in directly to the official website of VIT, click here: http://www.vit.ac.in/admissions

